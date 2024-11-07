iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Peer Comparison

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Peer Comparison

1,026
(-2.28%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

MAX HEALTHCARE INSTITUTE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,026.65

129.931,02,059.28231.30.14686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

6,828.1

86.997,586.65369.60.242,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

644.5

264.1850,061.2739.630.15357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

819.55

74.8632,875.296.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,020.75

72.4127,538.26104.470664.61113.49

Max Healthcare: RELATED NEWS

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions
7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024
16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More

