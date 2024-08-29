Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|440
|₹0.050%
|1,20,9000%
|15,6009.09%
|₹126-5.26%
|450
|₹0.2100%
|6,5000%
|-
|-
|455
|₹0.20%
|1,3000%
|13,0000%
|₹1280%
|460
|₹0.050%
|3,17,2000%
|-
|-
|465
|₹0.450%
|3,9000%
|-
|-
|470
|₹0.050%
|1,65,1000%
|-
|-
|475
|₹0.05-94.73%
|14,3000%
|7,8000%
|₹55.950%
|480
|₹0.050%
|4,04,3000%
|-
|-
|485
|₹0.050%
|57,2000%
|15,6000%
|₹700%
|490
|₹0.05-50%
|65,000-21.87%
|5,2000%
|₹59.450%
|495
|₹0.05-90.9%
|44,200-5.55%
|55,9000%
|₹71.3-13.15%
|500
|₹0.050%
|4,90,100-1.82%
|14,3000%
|₹40.150%
|505
|₹0.05-75%
|46,800-14.28%
|24,7000%
|₹49.450%
|510
|₹0.050%
|1,13,1000%
|33,8000%
|₹59.850%
|515
|₹0.05-50%
|96,200-8.64%
|46,800-10%
|₹54-11.47%
|520
|₹0.05-50%
|1,92,400-6.32%
|98,8000%
|₹510%
|525
|₹0.05-66.66%
|75,4000%
|96,200-13.95%
|₹45.95-8.28%
|530
|₹0.05-50%
|2,15,800-11.70%
|78,0000%
|₹41.65-0.11%
|535
|₹0.050%
|1,13,100-6.45%
|2,87,300-0.89%
|₹34-8.84%
|540
|₹0.050%
|3,38,000-10.95%
|1,49,500-1.70%
|₹27-25.82%
|545
|₹0.050%
|94,9001.38%
|2,70,400-15.10%
|₹24.5-9.59%
|550
|₹0.050%
|4,30,300-13.12%
|1,05,300-4.70%
|₹20.7-6.33%
|555
|₹0.1100%
|1,65,100-8.63%
|1,70,300-21.55%
|₹2228.65%
|560
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,69,200-13.67%
|94,900-1.35%
|₹7.3-41.36%
|565
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,66,400-18.47%
|2,48,300-32.26%
|₹6.45-20.37%
|570
|₹0.05-94.44%
|2,80,800-26.02%
|2,37,900-17.56%
|₹7.650.49%
|575
|₹0.2-92.59%
|1,52,100-26.41%
|3,01,600-60%
|₹0.05-98.3%
|580
|₹0.05-99.1%
|2,71,700-26.14%
|3,00,300-42.67%
|₹0.05-96.96%
|585
|₹4-56.04%
|76,700-1.66%
|5,53,800-32.91%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|590
|₹11-19.11%
|1,80,700-19.65%
|2,56,100-29.89%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|595
|₹20.910.87%
|35,1000%
|12,05,100-37.99%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|600
|₹2611.82%
|1,40,400-5.26%
|1,65,100-26.58%
|₹0.05-80%
|605
|₹28.8521.72%
|18,2000%
|4,53,700-9.81%
|₹0.05-75%
|610
|₹28.05-0.7%
|27,3000%
|1,01,400-6.02%
|₹0.05-50%
|615
|₹39.722.15%
|16,9000%
|4,39,400-4.24%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|620
|₹4926.61%
|40,3000%
|1,05,3000%
|₹0.050%
|625
|-
|-
|1,59,900-1.6%
|₹0.050%
|630
|₹58.15-16.98%
|6,500-50%
|00%
|₹0.1-33.33%
|635
|-
|-
|92,3000%
|₹0.05-50%
|640
|₹65.44.64%
|7,800-50%
|6,65,6000%
|₹0.050%
|650
|₹75.18.84%
|6,500-28.57%
|5,2000%
|₹0.10%
|660
|-
|-
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
