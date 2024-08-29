iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UPL Ltd

UPL Ltd Option Chain

548.85
(0.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--440₹0.050%1,20,9000%
15,6009.09%₹126-5.26%450₹0.2100%6,5000%
--455₹0.20%1,3000%
13,0000%₹1280%460₹0.050%3,17,2000%
--465₹0.450%3,9000%
--470₹0.050%1,65,1000%
--475₹0.05-94.73%14,3000%
7,8000%₹55.950%480₹0.050%4,04,3000%
--485₹0.050%57,2000%
15,6000%₹700%490₹0.05-50%65,000-21.87%
5,2000%₹59.450%495₹0.05-90.9%44,200-5.55%
55,9000%₹71.3-13.15%500₹0.050%4,90,100-1.82%
14,3000%₹40.150%505₹0.05-75%46,800-14.28%
24,7000%₹49.450%510₹0.050%1,13,1000%
33,8000%₹59.850%515₹0.05-50%96,200-8.64%
46,800-10%₹54-11.47%520₹0.05-50%1,92,400-6.32%
98,8000%₹510%525₹0.05-66.66%75,4000%
96,200-13.95%₹45.95-8.28%530₹0.05-50%2,15,800-11.70%
78,0000%₹41.65-0.11%535₹0.050%1,13,100-6.45%
2,87,300-0.89%₹34-8.84%540₹0.050%3,38,000-10.95%
1,49,500-1.70%₹27-25.82%545₹0.050%94,9001.38%
2,70,400-15.10%₹24.5-9.59%550₹0.050%4,30,300-13.12%
1,05,300-4.70%₹20.7-6.33%555₹0.1100%1,65,100-8.63%
1,70,300-21.55%₹2228.65%560₹0.05-66.66%3,69,200-13.67%
94,900-1.35%₹7.3-41.36%565₹0.05-83.33%1,66,400-18.47%
2,48,300-32.26%₹6.45-20.37%570₹0.05-94.44%2,80,800-26.02%
2,37,900-17.56%₹7.650.49%575₹0.2-92.59%1,52,100-26.41%
3,01,600-60%₹0.05-98.3%580₹0.05-99.1%2,71,700-26.14%
3,00,300-42.67%₹0.05-96.96%585₹4-56.04%76,700-1.66%
5,53,800-32.91%₹0.05-94.73%590₹11-19.11%1,80,700-19.65%
2,56,100-29.89%₹0.05-90.9%595₹20.910.87%35,1000%
12,05,100-37.99%₹0.05-87.5%600₹2611.82%1,40,400-5.26%
1,65,100-26.58%₹0.05-80%605₹28.8521.72%18,2000%
4,53,700-9.81%₹0.05-75%610₹28.05-0.7%27,3000%
1,01,400-6.02%₹0.05-50%615₹39.722.15%16,9000%
4,39,400-4.24%₹0.05-66.66%620₹4926.61%40,3000%
1,05,3000%₹0.050%625--
1,59,900-1.6%₹0.050%630₹58.15-16.98%6,500-50%
00%₹0.1-33.33%635--
92,3000%₹0.05-50%640₹65.44.64%7,800-50%
6,65,6000%₹0.050%650₹75.18.84%6,500-28.57%
5,2000%₹0.10%660--

UPL: Related NEWS

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.

Read More
UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Read More
UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR UPL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.