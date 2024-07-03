UPL Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
43,098
53,576
46,240
38,694
35,756
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43,098
53,576
46,240
38,694
35,756
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
483
634
415
300
107
Total Income
43,581
54,210
46,655
38,994
35,863
Total Expenditure
39,053
43,550
37,035
30,580
29,606
PBIDT
4,528
10,660
9,620
8,414
6,257
Interest
3,852
2,963
2,295
2,060
1,481
PBDT
676
7,697
7,325
6,354
4,776
Depreciation
2,763
2,547
2,359
2,173
2,012
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
790
1,506
1,096
831
767
Deferred Tax
-999
-770
-567
-145
-181
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,878
4,414
4,437
3,495
2,178
Minority Interest After NP
-678
844
811
624
402
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,200
3,570
3,626
2,871
1,776
Extra-ordinary Items
-156.61
-120.29
-252.49
-190.7
-450.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,043.39
3,690.29
3,878.49
3,061.7
2,226.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-17.8
45.79
45.87
36.4
23.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
500
500
500
300
Equity
150
150
153
153
153
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.5
19.89
20.8
21.74
17.49
PBDTM(%)
1.56
14.36
15.84
16.42
13.35
PATM(%)
-4.35
8.23
9.59
9.03
6.09
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
