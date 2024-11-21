iifl-logo-icon 1
UPL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

544.45
(4.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

16,449

11,345

9,641

7,263

yoy growth (%)

44.98

17.67

32.74

4.66

Raw materials

-9,882

-6,255

-5,560

-3,923

As % of sales

60.07

55.13

57.67

54.01

Employee costs

-767

-685

-646

-486

As % of sales

4.66

6.03

6.7

6.69

Other costs

-3,743

-2,785

-2,230

-1,905

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.75

24.54

23.13

26.22

Operating profit

2,057

1,620

1,205

949

OPM

12.5

14.27

12.49

13.06

Depreciation

-1,044

-977

-891

-666

Interest expense

-377

-307

-272

-135

Other income

631

113

506

435

Profit before tax

1,267

449

548

583

Taxes

-85

-214

-77

-28

Tax rate

-6.7

-47.66

-14.05

-4.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,182

235

471

555

Exceptional items

-6

-15

-10

-7

Net profit

1,176

220

461

548

yoy growth (%)

434.54

-52.27

-15.87

123.67

NPM

7.14

1.93

4.78

7.54

UPL : related Articles

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.

Read More
UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia's PT Excel Meg

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

28 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More

