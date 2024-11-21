Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16,449
11,345
9,641
7,263
yoy growth (%)
44.98
17.67
32.74
4.66
Raw materials
-9,882
-6,255
-5,560
-3,923
As % of sales
60.07
55.13
57.67
54.01
Employee costs
-767
-685
-646
-486
As % of sales
4.66
6.03
6.7
6.69
Other costs
-3,743
-2,785
-2,230
-1,905
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.75
24.54
23.13
26.22
Operating profit
2,057
1,620
1,205
949
OPM
12.5
14.27
12.49
13.06
Depreciation
-1,044
-977
-891
-666
Interest expense
-377
-307
-272
-135
Other income
631
113
506
435
Profit before tax
1,267
449
548
583
Taxes
-85
-214
-77
-28
Tax rate
-6.7
-47.66
-14.05
-4.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,182
235
471
555
Exceptional items
-6
-15
-10
-7
Net profit
1,176
220
461
548
yoy growth (%)
434.54
-52.27
-15.87
123.67
NPM
7.14
1.93
4.78
7.54
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.