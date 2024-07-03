UPL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
29,020
37,007
30,379
25,898
24,615
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29,020
37,007
30,379
25,898
24,615
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
357
303
185
209
83
Total Income
29,377
37,310
30,564
26,107
24,698
Total Expenditure
26,763
29,674
24,386
20,373
20,198
PBIDT
2,614
7,636
6,178
5,734
4,500
Interest
2,762
2,057
1,495
1,639
1,294
PBDT
-148
5,579
4,683
4,095
3,206
Depreciation
1,969
1,820
1,717
1,597
1,417
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
617
987
563
674
510
Deferred Tax
-936
-562
-299
-310
-135
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,798
3,334
2,702
2,134
1,414
Minority Interest After NP
-558
556
455
326
235
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,240
2,778
2,247
1,808
1,159
Extra-ordinary Items
-104.16
-103.98
-126.39
-115.37
-323.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,135.84
2,881.98
2,373.39
1,923.37
1,482.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-18.32
35.11
27.83
23.65
15.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150
150
153
153
153
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9
20.63
20.33
22.14
18.28
PBDTM(%)
-0.5
15.07
15.41
15.81
13.02
PATM(%)
-6.19
9
8.89
8.24
5.74
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
