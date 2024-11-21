UPL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
150
150
153
153
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,380
6,918
8,048
7,633
Net Worth
7,530
7,068
8,201
7,786
Minority Interest
Debt
1,852
617
1,778
1,329
Deferred Tax Liability Net
125
153
182
231
Total Liabilities
9,507
7,838
10,161
9,346
Fixed Assets
856
5,186
6,386
6,320
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,513
3,208
2,374
1,441
Deferred Tax Asset Net
117
66
85
0
Networking Capital
4,829
-1,361
491
1,251
Inventories
346
1,677
2,929
1,943
Inventory Days
64.99
62.51
Sundry Debtors
2,249
5,713
5,567
4,046
Debtor Days
123.53
130.17
Other Current Assets
9,765
1,421
1,552
1,199
Sundry Creditors
-1,538
-6,796
-6,611
-4,560
Creditor Days
146.69
146.7
Other Current Liabilities
-5,993
-3,376
-2,946
-1,377
Cash
192
739
825
334
Total Assets
9,507
7,838
10,161
9,346
