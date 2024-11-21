iifl-logo-icon 1
UPL Ltd Balance Sheet

537.7
(-2.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:04:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

150

150

153

153

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,380

6,918

8,048

7,633

Net Worth

7,530

7,068

8,201

7,786

Minority Interest

Debt

1,852

617

1,778

1,329

Deferred Tax Liability Net

125

153

182

231

Total Liabilities

9,507

7,838

10,161

9,346

Fixed Assets

856

5,186

6,386

6,320

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,513

3,208

2,374

1,441

Deferred Tax Asset Net

117

66

85

0

Networking Capital

4,829

-1,361

491

1,251

Inventories

346

1,677

2,929

1,943

Inventory Days

64.99

62.51

Sundry Debtors

2,249

5,713

5,567

4,046

Debtor Days

123.53

130.17

Other Current Assets

9,765

1,421

1,552

1,199

Sundry Creditors

-1,538

-6,796

-6,611

-4,560

Creditor Days

146.69

146.7

Other Current Liabilities

-5,993

-3,376

-2,946

-1,377

Cash

192

739

825

334

Total Assets

9,507

7,838

10,161

9,346

UPL : related Articles

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia's PT Excel Meg

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

28 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

