UPL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,267
449
548
583
Depreciation
-1,044
-977
-891
-666
Tax paid
-85
-214
-77
-28
Working capital
981
161
-643
264
Other operating items
Operating
1,119
-581
-1,063
153
Capital expenditure
851
1,133
1,940
389
Free cash flow
1,970
552
877
542
Equity raised
14,505
15,284
15,328
15,212
Investing
933
35
812
1
Financing
2,505
1,939
2,104
1,964
Dividends paid
0
0
0
407
Net in cash
19,913
17,810
19,121
18,126
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.