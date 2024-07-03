UPL Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
20,157
23,965
19,133
30,248
23,328
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20,157
23,965
19,133
30,248
23,328
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
209
277
206
480
154
Total Income
20,366
24,242
19,339
30,728
23,482
Total Expenditure
17,928
22,127
16,926
24,691
18,859
PBIDT
2,438
2,115
2,413
6,037
4,623
Interest
1,983
2,281
1,571
1,800
1,163
PBDT
455
-166
842
4,237
3,460
Depreciation
1,357
1,470
1,293
1,351
1,196
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
447
258
532
868
638
Deferred Tax
-237
-207
-792
-422
-348
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,112
-1,687
-191
2,440
1,974
Minority Interest After NP
-285
-510
-168
561
283
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-827
-1,177
-23
1,879
1,691
Extra-ordinary Items
-28.75
-122
23.35
-49
-86.9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-798.25
-1,055
-46.35
1,928
1,777.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.92
0
-1.21
25.05
21.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150
150
150
150
153
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.09
8.82
12.61
19.95
19.81
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-5.51
-7.03
-0.99
8.06
8.46
