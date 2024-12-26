Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|8,8500%
|₹20.50%
|98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|104
|₹0.050%
|00%
|-
|-
|105
|-
|-
|-
|-
|107
|₹0.850%
|44,2500%
|-
|-
|108
|₹0.150%
|22,1250%
|17,7000%
|₹7.90%
|110
|₹0.050%
|3,62,8500%
|-
|-
|112
|₹0.050%
|44,2500%
|-
|-
|113
|₹0.10%
|88,5000%
|-
|-
|114
|₹0.10%
|1,19,4750%
|66,3750%
|₹3.4-12.82%
|115
|₹0.05-66.66%
|8,31,900-1.57%
|53,100-7.69%
|₹4.1105%
|116
|₹0.10%
|1,59,3000%
|1,46,025-5.71%
|₹1.931.03%
|117
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,49,575-2.46%
|1,28,325-23.68%
|₹166.66%
|118
|₹0.05-91.66%
|1,77,0002.56%
|88,500-23.07%
|₹0.1-77.77%
|119
|₹0.1-92%
|44,25011.11%
|4,46,925-27.85%
|₹0.05-75%
|120
|₹1.1-50%
|3,27,450-41.73%
|1,54,875-23.91%
|₹0.05-75%
|121
|₹2.05-26.78%
|61,950-12.5%
|1,94,700-2.22%
|₹0.05-50%
|122
|₹2.85-22.97%
|3,31,875-3.84%
|1,37,1753.33%
|₹0.050%
|123
|₹3.450%
|1,23,9000%
|2,83,2000%
|₹0.050%
|124
|₹4.55-36.36%
|3,76,125-1.16%
|9,33,675-0.47%
|₹0.050%
|125
|₹5.9-18.62%
|5,61,975-5.22%
|3,36,3000%
|₹0.050%
|126
|₹6.9-1.42%
|2,92,0500%
|3,80,5500%
|₹0.050%
|127
|₹8.6538.4%
|1,77,000-2.43%
|10,57,575-0.82%
|₹0.050%
|128
|₹8.95-16.35%
|2,92,0500%
|4,55,7750%
|₹0.050%
|129
|₹9.9-15.74%
|2,16,8250%
|19,47,0000.91%
|₹0.050%
|130
|₹11.25-8.9%
|3,54,000-18.36%
|7,30,1250%
|₹0.050%
|131
|₹3.850%
|35,4000%
|11,32,8000%
|₹0.050%
|132
|₹15.10%
|53,1000%
|16,37,2500%
|₹0.050%
|133
|₹7.450%
|17,7000%
|4,77,900-0.91%
|₹0.050%
|134
|₹15.35110.27%
|39,8250%
|8,71,7250%
|₹0.050%
|135
|₹15.9139.09%
|30,9750%
|1,41,6000%
|₹0.050%
|136
|₹180%
|39,8250%
|61,9500%
|₹0.050%
|137
|-
|-
|1,23,9000%
|₹0.10%
|138
|-
|-
|13,2750%
|₹0.250%
|139
|-
|-
|11,85,9000%
|₹0.050%
|140
|₹19.80%
|8,8500%
|3,27,4500%
|₹0.05-50%
|141
|-
|-
|2,61,0750%
|₹0.050%
|142
|₹21.862.08%
|17,7000%
|30,9750%
|₹0.050%
|143
|-
|-
|57,5250%
|₹0.050%
|144
|₹24.258.16%
|8,8500%
|1,01,7750%
|₹0.150%
|146
|-
|-
|4,4250%
|₹0.050%
|148
|-
|-
The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.Read More
However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.Read More
