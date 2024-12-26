iifl-logo-icon 1
Union Bank of India Option Chain

103.62
(-4.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
8,8500%₹20.50%98--
--104₹0.050%00%
--105--
--107₹0.850%44,2500%
--108₹0.150%22,1250%
17,7000%₹7.90%110₹0.050%3,62,8500%
--112₹0.050%44,2500%
--113₹0.10%88,5000%
--114₹0.10%1,19,4750%
66,3750%₹3.4-12.82%115₹0.05-66.66%8,31,900-1.57%
53,100-7.69%₹4.1105%116₹0.10%1,59,3000%
1,46,025-5.71%₹1.931.03%117₹0.05-66.66%3,49,575-2.46%
1,28,325-23.68%₹166.66%118₹0.05-91.66%1,77,0002.56%
88,500-23.07%₹0.1-77.77%119₹0.1-92%44,25011.11%
4,46,925-27.85%₹0.05-75%120₹1.1-50%3,27,450-41.73%
1,54,875-23.91%₹0.05-75%121₹2.05-26.78%61,950-12.5%
1,94,700-2.22%₹0.05-50%122₹2.85-22.97%3,31,875-3.84%
1,37,1753.33%₹0.050%123₹3.450%1,23,9000%
2,83,2000%₹0.050%124₹4.55-36.36%3,76,125-1.16%
9,33,675-0.47%₹0.050%125₹5.9-18.62%5,61,975-5.22%
3,36,3000%₹0.050%126₹6.9-1.42%2,92,0500%
3,80,5500%₹0.050%127₹8.6538.4%1,77,000-2.43%
10,57,575-0.82%₹0.050%128₹8.95-16.35%2,92,0500%
4,55,7750%₹0.050%129₹9.9-15.74%2,16,8250%
19,47,0000.91%₹0.050%130₹11.25-8.9%3,54,000-18.36%
7,30,1250%₹0.050%131₹3.850%35,4000%
11,32,8000%₹0.050%132₹15.10%53,1000%
16,37,2500%₹0.050%133₹7.450%17,7000%
4,77,900-0.91%₹0.050%134₹15.35110.27%39,8250%
8,71,7250%₹0.050%135₹15.9139.09%30,9750%
1,41,6000%₹0.050%136₹180%39,8250%
61,9500%₹0.050%137--
1,23,9000%₹0.10%138--
13,2750%₹0.250%139--
11,85,9000%₹0.050%140₹19.80%8,8500%
3,27,4500%₹0.05-50%141--
2,61,0750%₹0.050%142₹21.862.08%17,7000%
30,9750%₹0.050%143--
57,5250%₹0.050%144₹24.258.16%8,8500%
1,01,7750%₹0.150%146--
4,4250%₹0.050%148--

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Union Bank's 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

