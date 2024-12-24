iifl-logo-icon 1
Union Bank of India Futures Share Price

101.25
(-2.29%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Here's the list of Union Bank (I)'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Union Bank (I)'s futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

  • Open102.57
  • Day's High104.7
  • Spot101.25
  • Prev. Close103.32
  • Day's Low101.08
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot4,425
  • OI(Chg %)3,09,750 (0.71%)
  • Roll Over%2.78
  • Roll Cost0.03
  • Traded Vol.1,27,61,700 (-22.45%)

Union Bank (I): Related NEWS

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

