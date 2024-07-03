iifl-logo-icon 1
Union Bank of India Annually Results

108.06
(-2.75%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

1,18,188.35

97,078.53

81,754.07

83,618.18

43,268.49

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13,797.11

8,511.67

5,265.32

2,863.4

-3,120.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-2,509.98

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13,797.11

8,511.67

5,265.32

2,863.4

-610.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.15

12.45

7.77

4.47

-13.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

30

19

0

0

Equity

7,633.61

6,834.75

6,834.75

6,406.84

3,422.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

84.55

74.14

71.44

67

57.86

PBDTM(%)

21.42

14.96

12.55

3.35

-11.07

PATM(%)

13.65

10.38

7.63

4.08

-8.11

Union Bank (I): Related NEWS

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Read More
Union Bank's 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

