Union Bank of India Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
1,18,188.35
97,078.53
81,754.07
83,618.18
43,268.49
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13,797.11
8,511.67
5,265.32
2,863.4
-3,120.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-2,509.98
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13,797.11
8,511.67
5,265.32
2,863.4
-610.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.15
12.45
7.77
4.47
-13.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
30
19
0
0
Equity
7,633.61
6,834.75
6,834.75
6,406.84
3,422.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
84.55
74.14
71.44
67
57.86
PBDTM(%)
21.42
14.96
12.55
3.35
-11.07
PATM(%)
13.65
10.38
7.63
4.08
-8.11
