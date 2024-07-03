Union Bank of India Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
32,812.12
31,325.47
31,611.58
29,801.98
28,952.5
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,750.93
3,641.78
3,328.27
3,625.39
3,571.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,750.93
3,641.78
3,328.27
3,625.39
3,571.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.22
4.77
4.44
4.89
5.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7,633.61
7,633.61
7,633.61
7,412.45
7,412.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
89.73
82.77
83.91
85.38
84.87
PBDTM(%)
23.82
18.67
19.92
21.76
22.2
PATM(%)
17.56
13.57
12.48
14.14
14.34
