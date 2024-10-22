Union Bank of India Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
646.15
6,006.03
8,933.89
7,235.79
Other operating items
Operating
646.15
6,006.03
8,933.89
7,235.79
Capital expenditure
251.38
1,510.61
289.34
353.74
Free cash flow
897.54
7,516.64
9,223.24
7,589.53
Equity raised
45,492.52
41,514.58
37,140.37
34,618.07
Investing
22,940.61
4,746.62
-9,261.45
12,892.73
Financing
7,28,887.54
6,72,267.3
6,37,668.92
5,80,536.56
Dividends paid
0
134.05
381.47
252.12
Net in cash
7,98,218.22
7,26,179.19
6,75,152.55
6,35,889.01
The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.Read More
However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.