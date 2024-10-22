iifl-logo-icon 1
Union Bank of India Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

Union Bank (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

646.15

6,006.03

8,933.89

7,235.79

Other operating items

Operating

646.15

6,006.03

8,933.89

7,235.79

Capital expenditure

251.38

1,510.61

289.34

353.74

Free cash flow

897.54

7,516.64

9,223.24

7,589.53

Equity raised

45,492.52

41,514.58

37,140.37

34,618.07

Investing

22,940.61

4,746.62

-9,261.45

12,892.73

Financing

7,28,887.54

6,72,267.3

6,37,668.92

5,80,536.56

Dividends paid

0

134.05

381.47

252.12

Net in cash

7,98,218.22

7,26,179.19

6,75,152.55

6,35,889.01

Union Bank (I) : related Articles

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

