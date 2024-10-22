iifl-logo-icon 1
Union Bank of India Shareholding Pattern

103.62
(-4.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Union Bank of India SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

74.75%

74.75%

74.75%

74.75%

76.98%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

18.12%

18.74%

19.37%

18.63%

16.25%

Non-Institutions

7.11%

6.49%

5.86%

6.6%

6.75%

Total Non-Promoter

25.24%

25.24%

25.24%

25.24%

23.01%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.75%

Non-Promoter- 18.12%

Institutions: 18.12%

Non-Institutions: 7.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Union Bank (I): Related NEWS

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

