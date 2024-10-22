Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Feb-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
74.75%
74.75%
74.75%
74.75%
76.98%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
18.12%
18.74%
19.37%
18.63%
16.25%
Non-Institutions
7.11%
6.49%
5.86%
6.6%
6.75%
Total Non-Promoter
25.24%
25.24%
25.24%
25.24%
23.01%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.Read More
However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.Read More
