Union Bank of India Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
86,576.77
69,315.02
62,400.22
62,936.78
31,792.38
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10,468.84
5,699.89
3,708.23
1,594.22
-407.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10,468.84
5,699.89
3,708.23
1,594.22
-407.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.75
8.34
5.49
2.49
-2.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7,412.45
6,834.75
6,834.75
6,406.84
3,422.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
84.78
71.96
70.95
65.46
66.57
PBDTM(%)
21.96
13.95
12.81
2.07
-2.43
PATM(%)
14.07
9.54
7.16
2.91
-1.46
