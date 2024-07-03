iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Union Bank of India Nine Monthly Results

111.12
(-1.50%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

86,576.77

69,315.02

62,400.22

62,936.78

31,792.38

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10,468.84

5,699.89

3,708.23

1,594.22

-407.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10,468.84

5,699.89

3,708.23

1,594.22

-407.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.75

8.34

5.49

2.49

-2.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7,412.45

6,834.75

6,834.75

6,406.84

3,422.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

84.78

71.96

70.95

65.46

66.57

PBDTM(%)

21.96

13.95

12.81

2.07

-2.43

PATM(%)

14.07

9.54

7.16

2.91

-1.46

Union Bank (I): Related NEWS

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Read More
Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.