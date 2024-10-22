iifl-logo-icon 1
Union Bank of India Corporate Actions

104.08
(2.80%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:26 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.6

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Union Bank (I): Related News

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Union Bank's 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

