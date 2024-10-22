The Board has recommended a Dividend of ? 3.60 per Equity Share of ? 10 each for Financial Year 2023-24. The payment of Dividend is subject to obtaining the necessary statutory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing 22 nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). And accordingly, the date of AGM, the Book Closure for the purpose AGM and the Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be intimated in due course.