Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited/Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter Ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter /Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter / Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Capital Plan of the Bank for FY 2024-25. Union Bank of India has informed the Exchange regarding Capital Plan of the Bank at its Board meeting held on Jun 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter/Year ended on March 312024 and to recommend Dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any subject to obtaining the necessary statutory approvals. Recommendation of Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024