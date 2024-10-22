iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Union Bank of India Board Meeting

110.22
(3.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:55 PM

Union Bank (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited/Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter Ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter /Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter / Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Capital Plan of the Bank for FY 2024-25. Union Bank of India has informed the Exchange regarding Capital Plan of the Bank at its Board meeting held on Jun 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter/Year ended on March 312024 and to recommend Dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any subject to obtaining the necessary statutory approvals. Recommendation of Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
UNION BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023. Limited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Third Quarter / Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/01/2024)

Union Bank (I): Related News

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Union Bank Reports 34% YoY Profit Surge in Q2 FY2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|09:53 PM

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.98%, slightly higher than 0.90% in the previous quarter, but better than 1.30% in the same quarter of FY2024.

Read More
Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Union Bank’s 7% workforce set for strike today; stock slips ~1%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

However, the Joint Forum, which represents a tiny but substantial section of the workforce, has decided to proceed with its strike plans.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Union Bank of India reports 13.7% Profit Surge in Q1 FY24

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|09:25 AM

The net interest income (NII) of Union Bank of India saw a notable growth of 6.5%, climbing to ₹9,412.1 Crore from ₹8,839.7 Crore year-on-year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Union Bank of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.