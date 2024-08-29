Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|195
|₹0.050%
|5,8500%
|5,8500%
|₹49.951.52%
|200
|₹0.050%
|4,85,5500%
|8,7750%
|₹38.550%
|205
|₹0.050%
|1,28,7000%
|64,3500%
|₹40.50%
|210
|₹0.050%
|11,05,6500%
|43,8750%
|₹27.50%
|215
|₹0.050%
|2,60,3250%
|81,9000%
|₹28.35-0.52%
|220
|₹0.050%
|19,91,9250%
|-
|-
|222.4
|₹0.050%
|1,57,9500%
|52,6500%
|₹25.40.19%
|225
|₹0.050%
|4,62,1500%
|1,43,325-20.96%
|₹20.15-0.73%
|230
|₹0.050%
|21,17,7000%
|-
|-
|232.4
|₹0.050%
|55,5750%
|2,34,000-9.09%
|₹15.3-0.97%
|235
|₹0.05-50%
|8,68,725-1.65%
|7,16,625-2%
|₹9.75-1.01%
|240
|₹0.050%
|27,84,600-4.12%
|-
|-
|242.4
|₹0.050%
|2,34,0000%
|11,40,750-22.77%
|₹5.053.06%
|245
|₹0.05-66.66%
|12,02,175-13.47%
|13,83,525-58.21%
|₹0.3-64.7%
|250
|₹0.2-78.94%
|11,02,725-45.12%
|7,48,800-45.53%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|252.4
|₹2.15-30.64%
|4,35,82515.50%
|26,03,250-41.52%
|₹0.05-75%
|255
|₹4.1-26.78%
|10,61,775-30.32%
|59,05,575-11.13%
|₹0.05-50%
|260
|₹9.55-8.61%
|14,18,625-13.23%
|5,55,750-0.52%
|₹0.050%
|262.4
|₹12.4-2.36%
|1,69,650-6.45%
|18,22,2751.46%
|₹0.050%
|265
|₹14.50%
|2,51,5500%
|24,95,0252.52%
|₹0.050%
|270
|₹20.150.49%
|3,21,750-0.90%
|-
|-
|272.4
|₹235.74%
|96,525-17.5%
|13,36,7250.88%
|₹0.050%
|275
|₹27.1512.65%
|1,84,2750%
|20,18,2500.72%
|₹0.050%
|280
|₹31.75.14%
|1,28,7000%
|3,33,4500%
|₹0.050%
|282.4
|-
|-
|2,10,60012.5%
|₹0.050%
|285
|₹35.42.6%
|64,350-4.34%
|8,77,5002.04%
|₹0.050%
|290
|₹39.9-2.68%
|61,425-22.22%
|81,9000%
|₹0.050%
|292.4
|-
|-
|93,6000%
|₹0.050%
|295
|₹42.750%
|29,2500%
|13,25,0250.44%
|₹0.050%
|300
|₹50.953.03%
|78,975-25%
|4,70,9250%
|₹0.05-50%
|305
|₹54.50%
|2,9250%
|2,83,7250%
|₹0.050%
|310
|₹59.951.52%
|20,4750%
|2,48,625-1.16%
|₹0.050%
|320
|₹71.1512.4%
|70,200-7.69%
