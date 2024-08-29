iifl-logo-icon 1
Bank of Baroda Option Chain

Bank of Baroda Option Chain

225.4
(-2.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--195₹0.050%5,8500%
5,8500%₹49.951.52%200₹0.050%4,85,5500%
8,7750%₹38.550%205₹0.050%1,28,7000%
64,3500%₹40.50%210₹0.050%11,05,6500%
43,8750%₹27.50%215₹0.050%2,60,3250%
81,9000%₹28.35-0.52%220₹0.050%19,91,9250%
--222.4₹0.050%1,57,9500%
52,6500%₹25.40.19%225₹0.050%4,62,1500%
1,43,325-20.96%₹20.15-0.73%230₹0.050%21,17,7000%
--232.4₹0.050%55,5750%
2,34,000-9.09%₹15.3-0.97%235₹0.05-50%8,68,725-1.65%
7,16,625-2%₹9.75-1.01%240₹0.050%27,84,600-4.12%
--242.4₹0.050%2,34,0000%
11,40,750-22.77%₹5.053.06%245₹0.05-66.66%12,02,175-13.47%
13,83,525-58.21%₹0.3-64.7%250₹0.2-78.94%11,02,725-45.12%
7,48,800-45.53%₹0.05-90.9%252.4₹2.15-30.64%4,35,82515.50%
26,03,250-41.52%₹0.05-75%255₹4.1-26.78%10,61,775-30.32%
59,05,575-11.13%₹0.05-50%260₹9.55-8.61%14,18,625-13.23%
5,55,750-0.52%₹0.050%262.4₹12.4-2.36%1,69,650-6.45%
18,22,2751.46%₹0.050%265₹14.50%2,51,5500%
24,95,0252.52%₹0.050%270₹20.150.49%3,21,750-0.90%
--272.4₹235.74%96,525-17.5%
13,36,7250.88%₹0.050%275₹27.1512.65%1,84,2750%
20,18,2500.72%₹0.050%280₹31.75.14%1,28,7000%
3,33,4500%₹0.050%282.4--
2,10,60012.5%₹0.050%285₹35.42.6%64,350-4.34%
8,77,5002.04%₹0.050%290₹39.9-2.68%61,425-22.22%
81,9000%₹0.050%292.4--
93,6000%₹0.050%295₹42.750%29,2500%
13,25,0250.44%₹0.050%300₹50.953.03%78,975-25%
4,70,9250%₹0.05-50%305₹54.50%2,9250%
2,83,7250%₹0.050%310₹59.951.52%20,4750%
2,48,625-1.16%₹0.050%320₹71.1512.4%70,200-7.69%

Bank of Baroda: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

4 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

28 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

8 Jul 2024|01:06 PM

Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank achieved a net profit of ₹4,886.5 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

