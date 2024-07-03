Bank of Baroda Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
75,255.92
72,694.57
69,084.13
62,880.73
47,897.25
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
86.09
53.91
47.58
110.18
-10.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10,082.91
9,920.97
8,846.41
9,560.83
5,344.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10,082.91
9,920.97
8,846.41
9,560.83
5,344.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.5
19.16
17.11
18.47
10.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
81.9
81.6
80.02
79.23
68.93
PBDTM(%)
21.85
22.18
21.37
25.51
17.16
PATM(%)
15.92
15.97
15.09
17.82
12.74
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank achieved a net profit of ₹4,886.5 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.