Bank of Baroda Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
16,707.65
-7,672.85
19,066.49
45,440.99
Other operating items
Operating
16,707.65
-7,672.85
19,066.49
45,440.99
Capital expenditure
460.48
3,953.28
483.42
677.09
Free cash flow
17,168.13
-3,719.57
19,549.91
46,118.09
Equity raised
79,910.84
79,147.21
75,669.37
68,036.03
Investing
9,180.01
3,638.28
699.58
-5,281.06
Financing
11,72,852.78
11,89,804.81
11,84,905.22
10,53,011.42
Dividends paid
332.79
0
709.7
925.95
Net in cash
12,79,444.56
12,68,870.73
12,81,533.78
11,62,810.43
