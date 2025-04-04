iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

4 Apr 2025 , 09:32 PM

On April 3, Bank of Baroda published its Q4 FY25 business update. The bank’s global business grew 11.44% YoY to ₹27.03 lakh crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹24.25 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total global advances also grew 12.88% YoY to ₹12.3 lakh crore vs ₹10.9 lakh crore last year. On a y-o-y basis, global deposits increased by 10.25% to ₹14.72 lakh crore, up from ₹13.35 lakh crore in Q4 FY24.

Domestic deposits increased 9.28% YoY to ₹12.42 lakh crore from ₹11.36 lakh crore in FY24. Advances to the domestic market maintained robust 13.7% YoY growth, increasing from ₹8.98 lakh crore in the previous financial year to ₹10.21 lakh crore. The bank’s performance reflects consistent loan book expansion and deposit growth, indicating strong financial stability and lending momentum.

Related Tags

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of Baroda news
  • Q4 News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:32 PM
Bandhan Bank’s Loans Surge 10.6% YoY, Deposits Hit ₹1.51 Lakh Crore

Bandhan Bank’s Loans Surge 10.6% YoY, Deposits Hit ₹1.51 Lakh Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:24 PM
HDFC Bank Reports 7.7% YoY Growth in Advances

HDFC Bank Reports 7.7% YoY Growth in Advances

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:16 PM
IDBI Bank Reports 13% YoY Business Growth in Q4

IDBI Bank Reports 13% YoY Business Growth in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|08:57 PM
Power Grid to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Via Bond Issuance

Power Grid to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Via Bond Issuance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|08:43 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.