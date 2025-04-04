Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

On April 3, Bank of Baroda published its Q4 FY25 business update. The bank’s global business grew 11.44% YoY to ₹27.03 lakh crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹24.25 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Total global advances also grew 12.88% YoY to ₹12.3 lakh crore vs ₹10.9 lakh crore last year. On a y-o-y basis, global deposits increased by 10.25% to ₹14.72 lakh crore, up from ₹13.35 lakh crore in Q4 FY24.
Domestic deposits increased 9.28% YoY to ₹12.42 lakh crore from ₹11.36 lakh crore in FY24. Advances to the domestic market maintained robust 13.7% YoY growth, increasing from ₹8.98 lakh crore in the previous financial year to ₹10.21 lakh crore. The bank’s performance reflects consistent loan book expansion and deposit growth, indicating strong financial stability and lending momentum.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.