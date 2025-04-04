Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

On April 3, Bank of Baroda published its Q4 FY25 business update. The bank’s global business grew 11.44% YoY to ₹27.03 lakh crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹24.25 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total global advances also grew 12.88% YoY to ₹12.3 lakh crore vs ₹10.9 lakh crore last year. On a y-o-y basis, global deposits increased by 10.25% to ₹14.72 lakh crore, up from ₹13.35 lakh crore in Q4 FY24.

Domestic deposits increased 9.28% YoY to ₹12.42 lakh crore from ₹11.36 lakh crore in FY24. Advances to the domestic market maintained robust 13.7% YoY growth, increasing from ₹8.98 lakh crore in the previous financial year to ₹10.21 lakh crore. The bank’s performance reflects consistent loan book expansion and deposit growth, indicating strong financial stability and lending momentum.