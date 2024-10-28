Bank of Baroda Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
1,035.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,11,188.05
97,187.36
84,874.19
76,010.19
Net Worth
1,12,223.58
98,222.89
85,909.72
77,045.72
Minority Interest
Debt
14,21,360.1
13,05,598.27
11,49,837.85
10,33,844.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.44
8.13
0
0
Total Liabilities
15,33,588.12
14,03,829.29
12,35,747.57
11,10,890.58
Fixed Assets
7,912.55
8,706.57
9,921.9
8,016.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,69,816.84
3,62,485.36
3,15,795.39
2,61,220.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,665.86
5,041.91
0
0
Networking Capital
-7,712.97
-9,106.06
10,220.1
14,940.74
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
44,495.99
45,626.19
52,472.37
59,414.93
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-52,208.96
-54,732.25
-42,252.27
-44,474.19
Cash
95,124.14
95,703.24
1,22,655
1,20,412.82
Total Assets
4,67,806.42
4,62,831.02
4,58,592.39
4,04,590.08
