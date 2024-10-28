Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0
0
0
RoNW
0
0
0
0
RoA
0
0
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.69
-21.87
17.28
114.5
Dividend per share
1.2
0
3.2
21.5
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
185.81
183.95
189.45
876.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.49
-6.72
9.45
1.26
P/CEPS
0
0
0
0
P/B
0.93
0.79
0.86
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
11.47
11.37
12.22
12.75
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank achieved a net profit of ₹4,886.5 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.