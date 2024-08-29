Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,200
|₹0.050%
|16,4000%
|-
|-
|1,320
|₹0.30%
|3,2000%
|6,4000%
|₹490.450%
|1,400
|₹0.050%
|99,200-17.05%
|-
|-
|1,440
|₹0.05-83.33%
|11,2000%
|1,2000%
|₹4490%
|1,460
|₹0.10%
|14,8000%
|1,2000%
|₹457.30%
|1,480
|₹0.10%
|8,8000%
|12,800-8.57%
|₹425-2.29%
|1,500
|₹0.050%
|1,31,200-6.28%
|52,8000%
|₹416.68.77%
|1,520
|₹0.05-50%
|65,200-3.55%
|5,6000%
|₹3930%
|1,540
|₹0.050%
|71,2000%
|7,600-5%
|₹373.05-4.76%
|1,560
|₹0.050%
|78,800-0.50%
|1,6000%
|₹35521.16%
|1,580
|₹0.05-66.66%
|41,6000%
|78,400-1.50%
|₹326-4.39%
|1,600
|₹0.050%
|3,28,000-3.18%
|48,8000%
|₹3233.11%
|1,620
|₹0.10%
|52,000-19.25%
|28,000-2.77%
|₹293.2-0.94%
|1,640
|₹0.05-50%
|70,400-10.65%
|34,000-4.49%
|₹268.059.76%
|1,660
|₹0.05-50%
|1,33,600-7.73%
|50,800-3.05%
|₹245-4.85%
|1,680
|₹0.05-50%
|97,200-12.27%
|1,95,200-2.98%
|₹229-3.1%
|1,700
|₹0.05-50%
|9,14,800-7.25%
|1,34,800-0.58%
|₹211.4-2.15%
|1,720
|₹0.05-66.66%
|9,90,800-12.34%
|1,81,200-1.94%
|₹188.6-3.87%
|1,740
|₹0.05-66.66%
|5,82,400-4.39%
|2,75,200-5.10%
|₹171-1.72%
|1,760
|₹0.05-66.66%
|5,96,800-6.10%
|10,00,800-7.09%
|₹145-7.14%
|1,780
|₹0.050%
|5,70,400-14.25%
|11,57,600-9.10%
|₹124.65-7.7%
|1,800
|₹0.05-50%
|13,12,800-6.06%
|22,96,000-2.24%
|₹105.1-8%
|1,820
|₹0.050%
|11,88,800-3.38%
|9,93,600-8.27%
|₹88-6.33%
|1,840
|₹0.05-50%
|14,78,000-5.49%
|14,28,400-4.59%
|₹65-12.98%
|1,860
|₹0.05-50%
|17,45,200-5.50%
|8,63,200-12.73%
|₹45-19.06%
|1,880
|₹0.05-80%
|8,51,200-16.93%
|9,22,400-4.75%
|₹26.9-25.99%
|1,900
|₹0.1-87.5%
|4,84,800-45.74%
|3,46,400-37.10%
|₹3-84.33%
|1,920
|₹0.05-98.7%
|2,42,800-57.90%
|1,46,800-57.42%
|₹0.05-99.32%
|1,940
|₹17.8548.75%
|95,600-61.13%
|2,48,000-66.32%
|₹0.05-97.77%
|1,960
|₹3740.95%
|52,400-16.02%
|1,31,200-58.32%
|₹0.05-95.83%
|1,980
|₹61.5535.57%
|18,8000%
|2,94,800-58.10%
|₹0.05-93.33%
|2,000
|₹63.15-3.21%
|28,000-5.40%
|89,200-18.90%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,020
|₹73.350%
|3,2000%
|80,800-30.34%
|₹0.05-75%
|2,040
|₹96.80%
|5,6000%
|1,78,000-26.32%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,080
|-
|-
|1,85,600-4.32%
|₹0.05-50%
|2,120
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Operating income grew by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 4.53% year-over-year, signaling continued operational efficiency.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Infosys was selected as a strategic supplier for Microsoft’s enterprise customers, supporting cloud and AI workloads.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
This hub seeks to provide electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation in a variety of disciplines, including infotainment.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Metro Bank will leverage Infosys’ expertise to enhance digital capabilities, streamline automation, improve data management, and incorporate AI advancements into its operations.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.