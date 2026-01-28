Infosys Collaborates with Cursor to Strengthen AI Software Engineering CoE

Infosys on Tuesday, January 27, said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Cursor to strengthen its software engineering capabilities. The collaboration is aimed at supporting enterprises adopting artificial intelligence at scale.

As part of the partnership, Infosys and Cursor will set up a Center of Excellence focused on using software engineering agents to build and modernise AI native products.

Infosys engineers will be able to use Cursor’s AI assisted development tools across new and existing enterprise systems. Infosys said Cursor’s platform will be integrated with Infosys Topaz Fabric, its agentic services suite. The Topaz Fabric brings together infrastructure, models, data, applications and workflows into a single ecosystem.

The company said the integration is expected to help clients modernise core systems at a faster pace and improve development productivity.

Infosys said the Cursor platform is currently used by 64 percent of Fortune 1000 companies. The platform enables capabilities such as multi agent development, automated test generation and accelerated refactoring.

Michael Truell, Chief Executive Officer and co founder of Cursor, said Infosys’ scale and delivery capabilities make it a strong partner to demonstrate enterprise use cases for AI driven software engineering.

Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the collaboration is focused on helping global enterprises build and scale AI powered digital solutions. He added that the partnership will support enterprises in converting ideas into measurable business outcomes.

