Infosys Approves Record ₹18,000 Crore Share Buyback at 19% Premium

12 Sep 2025 , 10:51 AM

Infosys Ltd., on Thursday announced its biggest-ever share buyback programme worth ₹18,000 crore. The company’s board has approved the repurchase of up to 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹5 each. This represents around 2.41% of its paid-up equity share capital. The buyback will be executed at a price of ₹1,800 per share. This is a 19% premium over Thursday’s closing price of ₹1,509.5 on the BSE.

In its exchange filing, Infosys said, “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 11, 2025, has considered and approved a proposal to buy back equity shares for an amount of ₹18,000 crore at a price of ₹1,800 per equity share.”

Strong Cash Position Fuels Buyback

At the end of the June 2025 quarter, Infosys reported a free cash flow of USD 884 million (around ₹7,805 crore). The buyback, subject to shareholder approval, mirrors the scale of Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) record ₹18,000-crore buyback in 2022, when the rival IT major repurchased 4 crore shares at ₹4,500 apiece.

Infosys’ Buyback History

This marks Infosys’ fifth share buyback programme since 2017.

  • 2017: First buyback worth ~₹13,000 crore (11.3 crore shares at ₹1,150).

  • 2019: Buyback of ₹8,260 crore.

  • 2021: Buyback of ₹9,200 crore.

  • 2022: Buyback of ₹9,300 crore via open market (price capped at ₹1,850).

The latest buyback nearly doubles the company’s previous programme and highlights its continued focus on rewarding shareholders while maintaining a robust balance sheet.

