Infosys Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,53,670
1,46,767
1,21,641
1,00,472
90,791
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,53,670
1,46,767
1,21,641
1,00,472
90,791
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4,711
2,701
2,295
2,201
2,803
Total Income
1,58,381
1,49,468
1,23,936
1,02,673
93,594
Total Expenditure
1,17,245
1,11,637
90,150
72,583
68,524
PBIDT
41,136
37,831
33,786
30,090
25,070
Interest
470
284
200
195
170
PBDT
40,666
37,547
33,586
29,895
24,900
Depreciation
4,678
4,225
3,476
3,267
2,893
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8,390
9,287
7,811
6,672
5,775
Deferred Tax
1,350
-73
153
533
-407
Reported Profit After Tax
26,248
24,108
22,146
19,423
16,639
Minority Interest After NP
15
13
36
72
45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26,233
24,095
22,110
19,351
16,594
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26,233
24,095
22,110
19,351
16,594
EPS (Unit Curr.)
63.39
57.63
52.52
45.61
38.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
920
680
620
540
350
Equity
2,071
2,069
2,098
2,124
2,122
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.76
25.77
27.77
29.94
27.61
PBDTM(%)
26.46
25.58
27.61
29.75
27.42
PATM(%)
17.08
16.42
18.2
19.33
18.32
