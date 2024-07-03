Infosys Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
80,300
76,743
76,927
75,759
71,008
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80,300
76,743
76,927
75,759
71,008
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,551
3,518
1,193
1,441
1,260
Total Income
81,851
80,261
78,120
77,200
72,268
Total Expenditure
61,053
58,822
58,423
57,394
54,243
PBIDT
20,798
21,439
19,697
19,806
18,025
Interest
214
242
228
163
121
PBDT
20,584
21,197
19,469
19,643
17,904
Depreciation
2,310
2,339
2,339
2,246
1,979
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6,144
3,592
4,798
4,455
4,832
Deferred Tax
-760
1,178
172
222
-295
Reported Profit After Tax
12,890
14,088
12,160
12,720
11,388
Minority Interest After NP
16
12
3
6
7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12,874
14,076
12,157
12,714
11,381
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12,874
14,076
12,157
12,714
11,381
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.09
33.98
29.38
30.72
27.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
420
0
360
0
330
Equity
2,072
2,071
2,070
2,069
2,099
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.9
27.93
25.6
26.14
25.38
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.05
18.35
15.8
16.79
16.03
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Operating income grew by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 4.53% year-over-year, signaling continued operational efficiency.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Infosys was selected as a strategic supplier for Microsoft’s enterprise customers, supporting cloud and AI workloads.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
This hub seeks to provide electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation in a variety of disciplines, including infotainment.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Metro Bank will leverage Infosys’ expertise to enhance digital capabilities, streamline automation, improve data management, and incorporate AI advancements into its operations.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.