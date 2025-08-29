Infosys, Mastercard Partner to Scale Cross-Border Payments Globally

Infosys and Mastercard have announced a strategic tie-up to strengthen cross-border payments, integrating Mastercard’s global money movement network with Infosys Finacle, the digital banking suite from its subsidiary EdgeVerve.

The collaboration will allow banks to plug into Mastercard Move, which supports transfers across more than 200 countries in 150 currencies and reaches over 95% of the world’s banked population.

“Mastercard Move enables individuals and businesses to move money swiftly and securely,” said Pratik Khowala, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Transfer Solutions at Mastercard. “Our partnership with Infosys makes it simpler for banks to access these services and deliver faster, reliable payments to customers.”

Anouska Ladds, Executive Vice President at Mastercard, noted that global remittance flows continue to climb, with Asia accounting for nearly half of inflows in 2024. She said the collaboration is designed to widen access and scale services for customers worldwide.

Infosys said the alliance reflects growing consumer demand for seamless digital payments. “Our work with Mastercard is aimed at enabling near real-time, cross-border payments that transform the customer experience,” said Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services at Infosys.

