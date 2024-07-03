iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Infosys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,932.75
(0.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,15,748

1,09,326

89,365

74,161

67,524

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,15,748

1,09,326

89,365

74,161

67,524

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,982

2,030

1,658

1,657

2,189

Total Income

1,17,730

1,11,356

91,023

75,818

69,713

Total Expenditure

88,107

83,194

65,720

53,543

50,933

PBIDT

29,623

28,162

25,303

22,275

18,780

Interest

360

202

150

145

125

PBDT

29,263

27,960

25,153

22,130

18,655

Depreciation

3,515

3,104

2,586

2,436

2,144

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7,216

7,027

5,986

5,011

4,440

Deferred Tax

258

-145

130

338

-233

Reported Profit After Tax

18,274

17,974

16,451

14,345

12,304

Minority Interest After NP

10

7

26

70

31

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18,264

17,967

16,425

14,275

12,273

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18,264

17,967

16,425

14,275

12,273

EPS (Unit Curr.)

44.13

42.85

38.96

33.65

28.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

360

330

300

240

160

Equity

2,070

2,086

2,097

2,123

2,122

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.59

25.75

28.31

30.03

27.81

PBDTM(%)

25.28

25.57

28.14

29.84

27.62

PATM(%)

15.78

16.44

18.4

19.34

18.22

Infosys: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More
Infosys Q2 Profit Rises 4.73%, Revenue Up 5.11% YoY

Infosys Q2 Profit Rises 4.73%, Revenue Up 5.11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Oct 2024|07:16 PM

Operating income grew by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 4.53% year-over-year, signaling continued operational efficiency.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Infosys Expands AI Collaboration with Microsoft to Boost Global GenAI Adoption

Infosys Expands AI Collaboration with Microsoft to Boost Global GenAI Adoption

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|05:08 PM

Infosys was selected as a strategic supplier for Microsoft’s enterprise customers, supporting cloud and AI workloads.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Infosys to establish tech hub in Bengaluru for Swedish company Polestar

Infosys to establish tech hub in Bengaluru for Swedish company Polestar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

This hub seeks to provide electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation in a variety of disciplines, including infotainment.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Read More
Infosys and Metro Bank Join Forces for Digital Transformation

Infosys and Metro Bank Join Forces for Digital Transformation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|12:44 PM

Metro Bank will leverage Infosys’ expertise to enhance digital capabilities, streamline automation, improve data management, and incorporate AI advancements into its operations.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Infosys Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.