Infosys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,15,748
1,09,326
89,365
74,161
67,524
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,15,748
1,09,326
89,365
74,161
67,524
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,982
2,030
1,658
1,657
2,189
Total Income
1,17,730
1,11,356
91,023
75,818
69,713
Total Expenditure
88,107
83,194
65,720
53,543
50,933
PBIDT
29,623
28,162
25,303
22,275
18,780
Interest
360
202
150
145
125
PBDT
29,263
27,960
25,153
22,130
18,655
Depreciation
3,515
3,104
2,586
2,436
2,144
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7,216
7,027
5,986
5,011
4,440
Deferred Tax
258
-145
130
338
-233
Reported Profit After Tax
18,274
17,974
16,451
14,345
12,304
Minority Interest After NP
10
7
26
70
31
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18,264
17,967
16,425
14,275
12,273
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18,264
17,967
16,425
14,275
12,273
EPS (Unit Curr.)
44.13
42.85
38.96
33.65
28.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
360
330
300
240
160
Equity
2,070
2,086
2,097
2,123
2,122
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.59
25.75
28.31
30.03
27.81
PBDTM(%)
25.28
25.57
28.14
29.84
27.62
PATM(%)
15.78
16.44
18.4
19.34
18.22
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Operating income grew by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 4.53% year-over-year, signaling continued operational efficiency.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Infosys was selected as a strategic supplier for Microsoft’s enterprise customers, supporting cloud and AI workloads.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
This hub seeks to provide electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation in a variety of disciplines, including infotainment.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Metro Bank will leverage Infosys’ expertise to enhance digital capabilities, streamline automation, improve data management, and incorporate AI advancements into its operations.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.