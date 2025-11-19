Infosys share buyback worth ₹18,000 Crore opens November 20

Infosys Limited announced that its buyback window will open on November 20, 2025. The buyback is for up to 10 Crore shares, fully paid-up, having a face value of ₹5 each. This represents about 2.41% of the company’s paid-up equity share capital, on a standalone basis.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 4%.

At around 12.06 PM, Infosys was trading 3.44% higher at ₹1,537.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,486.40 on NSE.

The buyback will take place at a per share value of ₹1,800. This comes to an aggregate value of ₹18,000 Crore and shall be conducted via the tender offer route. The buyback shall be closed on November 26, 2025.

Small shareholders can allow 2 equity shares for every 11 shares held on the record date fixed as November 14, 2025. The company also informed that general category shareholders are entitled to 17 equity shares for every 706 shares held.

KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of this issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited is appointed as the manager of this buyback.

Infosys launched its first buyback plan earlier in 2017. At that time, the company had purchased 11.30 Crore shares, aggregating to 4.92% of the paid-up equity share capital. The transaction took place at ₹1,150 per equity share, with an aggregate value of ₹13,000 Crore.

In 2022, the company announced yet another buyback worth ₹9,300 Crore, at a per share value of ₹1,850.

