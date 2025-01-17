Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.06
10.66
9.81
17.23
Op profit growth
12.91
25.24
10.39
6.75
EBIT growth
13
20.94
5.39
3.44
Net profit growth
14.25
16.61
7.72
-3.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.88
27.75
24.52
24.39
EBIT margin
24.91
26.69
24.42
25.45
Net profit margin
18.17
19.26
18.27
18.63
RoCE
36.33
34.17
32.09
32.08
RoNW
7.28
6.82
6.36
5.93
RoA
6.62
6.16
6
5.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
52.78
45.72
39.21
35.51
Dividend per share
31
27
17.5
21.5
Cash EPS
44.44
37.88
32.3
30.88
Book value per share
179.7
179.85
154.33
149.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
36.13
29.91
16.33
20.9
P/CEPS
42.91
36.09
19.81
24.03
P/B
10.61
7.6
4.14
4.95
EV/EBIDTA
23.39
18.72
10.31
13.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
28.44
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.44
-27.05
-24.39
-26.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63
68.62
66.96
61.73
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-15.34
-15.45
-14.54
-9.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-151.55
-137.55
-130.45
0
Net debt / equity
-0.15
-0.25
-0.21
-0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-0.38
-0.69
-0.62
-0.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-52.6
-55.28
-56.04
-54.81
Other costs
-21.5
-16.96
-19.42
-20.79
