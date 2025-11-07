iifl-logo

Infosys Announces ₹18,000 Crore Share Buyback, Record Date Fixed for November 14, 2025

7 Nov 2025 , 01:50 PM

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services company, has set Friday, November 14, 2025, as the record date for its upcoming share buyback, the biggest in the company’s history.

The Bengaluru-based software major plans to repurchase shares worth ₹18,000 crore, marking its fifth and largest buyback since going public. The repurchase will be conducted through the tender offer route, under which Infosys will buy shares at a fixed price directly from eligible shareholders.

Infosys has fixed the buyback price at ₹1,800 per share, representing a 23% premium to Thursday’s closing price. Shareholders holding Infosys shares as of the record date November 14 will be eligible to participate in the offer.

In a statement, the company’s promoters confirmed that they will not participate in the buyback, which could result in a higher acceptance ratio for retail investors.

While the company has not yet disclosed the final timeline and acceptance ratio, the buyback move underscores Infosys’ continued focus on returning surplus cash to shareholders and enhancing shareholder value amid steady business growth. Infosys shares have gained a marginal 0.59% gain as of 1:50 PM on Friday.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

