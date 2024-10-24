Infosys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,075
2,074
2,103
2,130
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79,101
65,671
67,203
69,401
Net Worth
81,176
67,745
69,306
71,531
Minority Interest
Debt
3,766
4,266
3,786
3,854
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3,506
2,195
841
511
Total Liabilities
88,448
74,206
73,933
75,896
Fixed Assets
14,604
15,706
15,349
15,505
Intangible Assets
Investments
34,659
28,162
28,336
24,155
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,997
2,108
970
955
Networking Capital
28,997
21,696
17,008
17,669
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
25,152
20,773
18,966
16,394
Debtor Days
66.6
69.65
Other Current Assets
32,344
29,383
23,496
19,318
Sundry Creditors
-2,762
-3,078
-3,064
-1,902
Creditor Days
10.75
8.08
Other Current Liabilities
-25,737
-25,382
-22,390
-16,141
Cash
8,191
6,534
12,270
17,612
Total Assets
88,448
74,206
73,933
75,896
