Infosys Ltd Balance Sheet

1,965.8
(2.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Infosys Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,075

2,074

2,103

2,130

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79,101

65,671

67,203

69,401

Net Worth

81,176

67,745

69,306

71,531

Minority Interest

Debt

3,766

4,266

3,786

3,854

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3,506

2,195

841

511

Total Liabilities

88,448

74,206

73,933

75,896

Fixed Assets

14,604

15,706

15,349

15,505

Intangible Assets

Investments

34,659

28,162

28,336

24,155

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1,997

2,108

970

955

Networking Capital

28,997

21,696

17,008

17,669

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

25,152

20,773

18,966

16,394

Debtor Days

66.6

69.65

Other Current Assets

32,344

29,383

23,496

19,318

Sundry Creditors

-2,762

-3,078

-3,064

-1,902

Creditor Days

10.75

8.08

Other Current Liabilities

-25,737

-25,382

-22,390

-16,141

Cash

8,191

6,534

12,270

17,612

Total Assets

88,448

74,206

73,933

75,896

