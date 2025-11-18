Infosys Launches AI-First Model to Transform Global Capability Centres into Innovation Hubs

Infosys Ltd has unveiled a new AI-first model for global capability centres (GCCs) to help companies turn them into innovation hubs powered by artificial intelligence. The announcement was made on Monday, November 17.

The model aims to help businesses treat their GCCs as strategic assets that drive efficiency, agility, and growth. Infosys said it designed the framework based on its experience managing over 100 GCC projects. This includes engagements with Lufthansa Systems, zooplus, and Danske Bank.

Infosys will focus on guiding the companies through the full lifecycle of GCC setup and transformation. This includes strategy planning, site selection, recruitment, operational launch, and long-term management. The model also integrates AI tools to improve business processes, making them faster and more efficient.

The solution draws on several Infosys platforms. Agentic Foundry builds reliable AI agents, EdgeVerve AI Next provides a platform to run AI at enterprise scale, and Infosys Topaz delivers AI-powered services across GCC operations. Together, they allow companies to embed AI in day-to-day workflows and scale innovation.

Recently, Infosys helped Lufthansa Systems set up a dedicated GCC to develop advanced aviation IT products. The centre uses generative AI to enhance aviation safety, efficiency, and customer experience.

The model also addresses talent needs. Infosys will use its Springboard digital learning platform and corporate university resources to train employees and maintain a pipeline of skilled professionals.

To suit different enterprise requirements, Infosys offers multiple models for GCCs, including build-operate-transfer (BOT), assisted builds, joint ventures, and partner-hosted arrangements. This flexibility allows companies to grow and scale their GCCs efficiently while turning them into engines of innovation and business growth.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com