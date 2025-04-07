Bank of India Reports ₹14.81 Lakh Crore Global Business

On April 3, 2025, Bank of India Ltd. (a key public sector lender) announced its Q4 FY25 business update in a regulatory filing with the exchanges. Year-on-year (YoY), the bank’s global business grew at 11.95% as of March 31, 2025 and stood at ₹14.81 lakh crore.

The bank did grow overall, but missed loan and deposit growth targets it had set for the fiscal year. Despite overall growth, the bank fell short of its loan and deposit growth targets set for the fiscal year.

For FY25, deposit growth stood at 10.6%, below the earlier projected range of 13–14%. Loan growth for the year was reported at 13.6%, missing the bank’s target of 14–15%.

Global deposits rose 10.65% YoY, amounting to ₹8.16 lakh crore by the end of March 2025. Domestic deposits registered 11.21% growth at ₹7 lakh crore in the Indian banking scenario where growth in banking was moderate.

On the lending front, global gross advances grew 13.59% YoY to ₹6.65 lakh crore. Domestic gross advances grew by 14.28% to ₹5.62 lakh crore amid sustained credit demand in the Indian economy. The outturns are solid even if they mildly lagged the bank’s internal guidance for both loan and deposit growth.