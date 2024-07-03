iifl-logo-icon 1
South Indian Bank Ltd Share Price

25.78
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

  • Open27.15
  • Day's High27.25
  • 52 Wk High36.88
  • Prev. Close26.96
  • Day's Low25.24
  • 52 Wk Low 22.27
  • Turnover (lac)8,683.6
  • P/E5.82
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value36.1
  • EPS4.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,744.8
  • Div. Yield1.11
No Records Found

South Indian Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

27.15

Prev. Close

26.96

Turnover(Lac.)

8,683.6

Day's High

27.25

Day's Low

25.24

52 Week's High

36.88

52 Week's Low

22.27

Book Value

36.1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,744.8

P/E

5.82

EPS

4.63

Divi. Yield

1.11

South Indian Bank Ltd Corporate Action

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

South Indian Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

1 Jan 2025|11:44 PM

Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

South Indian Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 16.73%

Institutions: 16.72%

Non-Institutions: 83.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

South Indian Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

261.59

209.27

209.27

211.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,564.59

6,465.42

5,645.15

5,597.89

Net Worth

8,826.18

6,674.69

5,854.42

5,809.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

592.69

118.01

3,135.53

-1,225.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

View Annually Results

South Indian Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,710.5

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,264.1

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

776.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,779.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,063.4

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT South Indian Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jimmy Mathew

Chairman & Independent Directo

V J Kurian

Independent Director

M George Korah

Independent Director

Pradeep M Godbole

Non Executive Director

Paul Antony

Independent Director

R A Sankaranarayanan

Non Executive Director

Benny P Thomas

Independent Director

Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas

Managing Director & CEO

P R Seshadri

Whole-time Director

Dolphy Jose

Independent Director

Jose Joseph Kattoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by South Indian Bank Ltd

Summary

One of the oldest banks in South India, The South Indian Bank (SIB) came into being during the Swadeshi Movement. The South Indian Bank Limited was incorporated on 29 January, 1929 at Thrissur, as a Private Limited Company and was later converted into a Public Limited Company on 11 August, 1939. SIB has a network of 955 branches in India and provides retail and corporate banking, Para banking activities such as debit/ credit card, third party product distribution, in addition to Treasury and Foreign Exchange Business. The first branch outside Kerala was opened by the bank in Coimbatore during the year 1941. SIB, the first among the private sector banks in Kerala to become a scheduled bank in 1946 under the RBI Act. During the year 1963, the bank took over the assets and liabilities of Kshemavilasam Banking Company Ltd and the Ambat Bank Pvt Ltd, Chittur, Kerala. The year 1964 was notable one in the saga of SIB; the bank had acquired ten banks in the single year of 1964 itself, the list of banks include Public Bank Ltd, Suburban Bank Pvt Ltd, Vijalakshmi Bank Pvt Ltd, Chalakudy Bank Ltd, Mukkattukara Catholic Bank Ltd, Assyrian Charities Banking Company Ltd, The Catholic Syrian Christian Bank Ltd, Malabar Bank Ltd, Bharata Union Bank Ltd and Kozhuvanal Bank Ltd. SIB made its entry into merchant banking activities by supporting/underwriting 99 new issues in the year 1990. A Currency Chest activity of the bank on behalf of the RBI was started to execute in April of the year 1992
Company FAQs

What is the South Indian Bank Ltd share price today?

The South Indian Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of South Indian Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of South Indian Bank Ltd is ₹6744.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of South Indian Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of South Indian Bank Ltd is 5.82 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of South Indian Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a South Indian Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of South Indian Bank Ltd is ₹22.27 and ₹36.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of South Indian Bank Ltd?

South Indian Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.17%, 3 Years at 47.22%, 1 Year at 8.89%, 6 Month at 0.71%, 3 Month at 10.76% and 1 Month at 10.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of South Indian Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of South Indian Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 16.73 %
Public - 83.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR South Indian Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

