SectorBanks
Open₹27.15
Prev. Close₹26.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,683.6
Day's High₹27.25
Day's Low₹25.24
52 Week's High₹36.88
52 Week's Low₹22.27
Book Value₹36.1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,744.8
P/E5.82
EPS4.63
Divi. Yield1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
261.59
209.27
209.27
211.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,564.59
6,465.42
5,645.15
5,597.89
Net Worth
8,826.18
6,674.69
5,854.42
5,809.24
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,710.5
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,264.1
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
776.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,779.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,063.4
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jimmy Mathew
Chairman & Independent Directo
V J Kurian
Independent Director
M George Korah
Independent Director
Pradeep M Godbole
Non Executive Director
Paul Antony
Independent Director
R A Sankaranarayanan
Non Executive Director
Benny P Thomas
Independent Director
Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas
Managing Director & CEO
P R Seshadri
Whole-time Director
Dolphy Jose
Independent Director
Jose Joseph Kattoor
Reports by South Indian Bank Ltd
Summary
One of the oldest banks in South India, The South Indian Bank (SIB) came into being during the Swadeshi Movement. The South Indian Bank Limited was incorporated on 29 January, 1929 at Thrissur, as a Private Limited Company and was later converted into a Public Limited Company on 11 August, 1939. SIB has a network of 955 branches in India and provides retail and corporate banking, Para banking activities such as debit/ credit card, third party product distribution, in addition to Treasury and Foreign Exchange Business. The first branch outside Kerala was opened by the bank in Coimbatore during the year 1941. SIB, the first among the private sector banks in Kerala to become a scheduled bank in 1946 under the RBI Act. During the year 1963, the bank took over the assets and liabilities of Kshemavilasam Banking Company Ltd and the Ambat Bank Pvt Ltd, Chittur, Kerala. The year 1964 was notable one in the saga of SIB; the bank had acquired ten banks in the single year of 1964 itself, the list of banks include Public Bank Ltd, Suburban Bank Pvt Ltd, Vijalakshmi Bank Pvt Ltd, Chalakudy Bank Ltd, Mukkattukara Catholic Bank Ltd, Assyrian Charities Banking Company Ltd, The Catholic Syrian Christian Bank Ltd, Malabar Bank Ltd, Bharata Union Bank Ltd and Kozhuvanal Bank Ltd. SIB made its entry into merchant banking activities by supporting/underwriting 99 new issues in the year 1990. A Currency Chest activity of the bank on behalf of the RBI was started to execute in April of the year 1992
The South Indian Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of South Indian Bank Ltd is ₹6744.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of South Indian Bank Ltd is 5.82 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a South Indian Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of South Indian Bank Ltd is ₹22.27 and ₹36.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
South Indian Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.17%, 3 Years at 47.22%, 1 Year at 8.89%, 6 Month at 0.71%, 3 Month at 10.76% and 1 Month at 10.58%.
