iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

South Indian Bank Ltd Board Meeting

26.55
(2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:58 PM

South Ind.Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting - Intimation under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting29 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve on exercise of call option of Banks Non-convertible fully paid-up unsecured perpetual Basel III Compliant Tier I Bonds listed in BSE Outcome of the Board Meeting - Intimation under Regulation 30 & 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Notice for Exercise of Call Option/Record date/Payment date by the Bank on SIB Bond-ISIN INE683A08051. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Grant of Options under SIB ESOS Scheme 2008- Tranche 17 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting/Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024. Outcome of Board meeting - SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015-SIB ESOS Scheme-2008-Tranche 16
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting- Regulation 29 & 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202414 May 2024
SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 30 50 & 51 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation under Regulation 60 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Intimation under Regulation 30 & 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Notice for Exercise of Call Option/Record date/Payment date by the Bank on SIB Bond-ISIN INE683A08044 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202420 Apr 2024
SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and to recommend consideration of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. the Board of Directors of the Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs.0.30 per equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each (30%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Previous Year: Rs.0.30 per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each (30%)), subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, April 05, 2024 - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 Intimation under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of CFO
Board Meeting21 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue. Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) and outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of The South Indian Bank Limited (the Bank) held on February 21, 2024 along with reformatted financials Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome- Terms of Rights issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20245 Jan 2024
SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29 & 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 18 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Regulation 29&50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting/Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024)

South Ind.Bank: Related News

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|11:44 PM

Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR South Indian Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.