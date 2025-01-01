Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting - Intimation under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve on exercise of call option of Banks Non-convertible fully paid-up unsecured perpetual Basel III Compliant Tier I Bonds listed in BSE Outcome of the Board Meeting - Intimation under Regulation 30 & 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Notice for Exercise of Call Option/Record date/Payment date by the Bank on SIB Bond-ISIN INE683A08051. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Grant of Options under SIB ESOS Scheme 2008- Tranche 17 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting/Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024. Outcome of Board meeting - SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015-SIB ESOS Scheme-2008-Tranche 16

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting- Regulation 29 & 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 14 May 2024

SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 30 50 & 51 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation under Regulation 60 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Intimation under Regulation 30 & 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Notice for Exercise of Call Option/Record date/Payment date by the Bank on SIB Bond-ISIN INE683A08044 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 20 Apr 2024

SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and to recommend consideration of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. the Board of Directors of the Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs.0.30 per equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each (30%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Previous Year: Rs.0.30 per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each (30%)), subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, April 05, 2024 - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 Intimation under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of CFO

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue. Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) and outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of The South Indian Bank Limited (the Bank) held on February 21, 2024 along with reformatted financials Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome- Terms of Rights issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 5 Jan 2024