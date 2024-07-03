iifl-logo-icon 1
South Indian Bank Ltd Nine Monthly Results

25.93
(1.61%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

Total Income

7,506.77

5,727.05

5,781.16

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

782.85

441.78

-227.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

782.85

441.78

-227.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.74

2.11

-1.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

209.27

209.27

209.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

79.15

70.18

60.72

PBDTM(%)

17.92

11.14

-6.1

PATM(%)

12.35

8.39

-4.58

South Ind.Bank: Related NEWS

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

1 Jan 2025|11:44 PM

Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

