South Indian Bank Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
Total Income
10,127.32
8,044.55
7,620.44
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,070.18
775.31
44.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,070.18
775.31
44.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.1
3.49
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
30
0
Equity
261.59
209.27
209.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
79.06
73.68
64.59
PBDTM(%)
17.75
15.32
-1.39
PATM(%)
12.42
10.71
0.68
