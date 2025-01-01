iifl-logo-icon 1
South Indian Bank Ltd News Today

25.52
(-1.66%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Company

Sectoral

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

1 Jan 2025|11:44 PM
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

