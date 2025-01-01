South Indian Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
592.69
118.01
3,135.53
-1,225.82
Other operating items
Operating
592.69
118.01
3,135.53
-1,225.82
Capital expenditure
203.14
56.03
61.11
67.03
Free cash flow
795.83
174.04
3,196.64
-1,158.79
Equity raised
8,496.14
7,234.85
6,774.36
6,216.38
Investing
4,685.74
657.79
-265.64
1,828.31
Financing
1,21,181.02
1,08,415.71
99,305.27
93,729.62
Dividends paid
72.13
67.52
81.01
107.52
Net in cash
1,35,230.87
1,16,549.91
1,09,091.64
1,00,723.04
