South Indian Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.78
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR South Indian Bank Ltd

South Ind.Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

592.69

118.01

3,135.53

-1,225.82

Other operating items

Operating

592.69

118.01

3,135.53

-1,225.82

Capital expenditure

203.14

56.03

61.11

67.03

Free cash flow

795.83

174.04

3,196.64

-1,158.79

Equity raised

8,496.14

7,234.85

6,774.36

6,216.38

Investing

4,685.74

657.79

-265.64

1,828.31

Financing

1,21,181.02

1,08,415.71

99,305.27

93,729.62

Dividends paid

72.13

67.52

81.01

107.52

Net in cash

1,35,230.87

1,16,549.91

1,09,091.64

1,00,723.04

South Ind.Bank : related Articles

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

1 Jan 2025|11:44 PM

Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

