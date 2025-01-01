South Indian Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
261.59
209.27
209.27
211.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,564.59
6,465.42
5,645.15
5,597.89
Net Worth
8,826.18
6,674.69
5,854.42
5,809.24
Minority Interest
Debt
1,05,832.35
98,645.2
92,436.6
86,818.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
237.29
411.81
139.56
100.52
Total Liabilities
1,14,895.82
1,05,731.7
98,430.58
92,728.58
Fixed Assets
966.48
877.92
811.05
795.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
23,977.02
24,641.8
21,445.01
20,321.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
225.25
333.22
373.97
198.56
Networking Capital
1,644.25
2,993.83
4,603.73
4,589.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4,386.47
5,272.12
6,365.13
6,110.53
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,742.22
-2,278.29
-1,761.4
-1,521.11
Cash
10,022.18
7,080.49
11,203.43
8,767.88
Total Assets
36,835.18
35,927.26
38,437.19
34,672.11
Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.