|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|To hold the 96th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with Companies Act, 2013 read with General Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and all other applicable laws and circulars issued by MCA, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard. Proceedings of the 96th AGM of the Bank pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.