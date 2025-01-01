iifl-logo-icon 1
South Indian Bank Ltd AGM

26.03
(1.88%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:04:55 PM

South Ind.Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
To hold the 96th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with Companies Act, 2013 read with General Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and all other applicable laws and circulars issued by MCA, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard. Proceedings of the 96th AGM of the Bank pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

South Ind.Bank: Related News

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

1 Jan 2025|11:44 PM

Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More
