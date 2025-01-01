Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. the Board of Directors of the Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs.0.30 per equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each (30%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Previous Year: Rs.0.30 per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each (30%)), subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Record Date: Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 has been fixed as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend on the equity shares, if declared, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)