South Indian Bank Ltd Dividend

26.61
(-0.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:09:59 PM

South Ind.Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend2 May 202420 Aug 202420 Aug 20240.330Final
Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. the Board of Directors of the Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs.0.30 per equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each (30%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Previous Year: Rs.0.30 per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each (30%)), subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Record Date: Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 has been fixed as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend on the equity shares, if declared, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

South Ind.Bank: Related News

South Indian Bank's Q3 Results Show Solid Loan and Deposit Growth

1 Jan 2025|11:44 PM

Profits rose by 18.1% to ₹324.5 crore from ₹274.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

