Bank of India Key Ratios

100.14
(0.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0

0

0

0

RoNW

0

0

0

0

RoA

0

0

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

-77.51

25.26

41.65

Dividend per share

0

0

5

5

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

318.62

408

488.04

478.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

-1.25

7.74

5.49

P/CEPS

0

0

0

0

P/B

0.43

0.23

0.4

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

14.43

14.01

15.3

15.12

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

Bank of India : related Articles

Bank of India Raises ₹5,000 Crore in Oversubscribed Bond Issue

Bank of India Raises ₹5,000 Crore in Oversubscribed Bond Issue

28 Nov 2024|12:29 AM

The bonds are unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, non-convertible, taxable, and will be listed on the exchange.

Read More
BOI Books Loss After MTNL Loan Default

BOI Books Loss After MTNL Loan Default

12 Nov 2024|03:31 PM

Bank of India recorded a net profit of Rs 2,374 crore for Q2FY25, a 63% increase over the same time the previous year, despite the provision.

Read More
Tata Motors Finance and Bank of India Join Hands for Commercial Vehicle Financing

Tata Motors Finance and Bank of India Join Hands for Commercial Vehicle Financing

8 Oct 2024|04:11 PM

The agreement is designed to streamline processes and enhance service delivery, strengthening the relationship between both organizations.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More
Tata Power Solar & Bank of India Partnership

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India Partnership

27 Jul 2024|11:45 AM

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India partner to provide affordable financing to accelerate installation of Rooftop Solar and EV Charging Stations.

Read More
Bank of India raises ₹5,000 Crore in infrastructure bonds at 7.54% Interest

Bank of India raises ₹5,000 Crore in infrastructure bonds at 7.54% Interest

19 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

The bond issuance attracted substantial interest, with a total of 127 bids amounting to ₹15,318 Crore.

Read More
PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Read More

