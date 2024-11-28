28th Annual General Meeting of Bank Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting - 25th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.06.2024) Outcome of 28th Annual General Meeting held on 25th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) 28th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)