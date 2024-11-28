Financial Result for the 4th quarter/year ended 31.03.2024. Declaration of dividend, Raising of captital The Record Date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Tuesday, 18th June, 2024. Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Bank, shall be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Banks Register of Members/Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Tuesday, 18th June, 2024