|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30 Septem Financial Result Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Result for the Quarter ended June, 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 Financial Result for the 4th quarter/year ended 31.03.2024. Declaration of dividend, Raising of captital (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Bank Of India has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 27, 2024- Raising of funds through Long Term Infra Bonds.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
The bonds are unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, non-convertible, taxable, and will be listed on the exchange.Read More
Bank of India recorded a net profit of Rs 2,374 crore for Q2FY25, a 63% increase over the same time the previous year, despite the provision.Read More
The agreement is designed to streamline processes and enhance service delivery, strengthening the relationship between both organizations.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Tata Power Solar & Bank of India partner to provide affordable financing to accelerate installation of Rooftop Solar and EV Charging Stations.Read More
The bond issuance attracted substantial interest, with a total of 127 bids amounting to ₹15,318 Crore.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.