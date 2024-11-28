iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bank of India Board Meeting

96.13
(1.60%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Bank of India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30 Septem Financial Result Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Result for the Quarter ended June, 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202429 Apr 2024
BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 Financial Result for the 4th quarter/year ended 31.03.2024. Declaration of dividend, Raising of captital (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Bank Of India has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 27, 2024- Raising of funds through Long Term Infra Bonds.
Board Meeting2 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Bank of India: Related News

Bank of India Raises ₹5,000 Crore in Oversubscribed Bond Issue

Bank of India Raises ₹5,000 Crore in Oversubscribed Bond Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|12:29 AM

The bonds are unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, non-convertible, taxable, and will be listed on the exchange.

Read More
BOI Books Loss After MTNL Loan Default

BOI Books Loss After MTNL Loan Default

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|03:31 PM

Bank of India recorded a net profit of Rs 2,374 crore for Q2FY25, a 63% increase over the same time the previous year, despite the provision.

Read More
Tata Motors Finance and Bank of India Join Hands for Commercial Vehicle Financing

Tata Motors Finance and Bank of India Join Hands for Commercial Vehicle Financing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|04:11 PM

The agreement is designed to streamline processes and enhance service delivery, strengthening the relationship between both organizations.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More
Tata Power Solar & Bank of India Partnership

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India Partnership

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jul 2024|11:45 AM

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India partner to provide affordable financing to accelerate installation of Rooftop Solar and EV Charging Stations.

Read More
Bank of India raises ₹5,000 Crore in infrastructure bonds at 7.54% Interest

Bank of India raises ₹5,000 Crore in infrastructure bonds at 7.54% Interest

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

The bond issuance attracted substantial interest, with a total of 127 bids amounting to ₹15,318 Crore.

Read More
PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bank of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.